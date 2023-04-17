Fonthill students go viral after cereal collection for Pelham Cares

Students at St. Alexander Catholic Elementary have gone viral and helped a local food bank.

During Lent the students in Fonthill ran a cereal drive and collected roughly 650 boxes or 800 pounds of food for Pelham Cares food bank.

Before making the donation the school wanted to show off what they did and celebrate with the students so they set the boxes up as a dominoes track throughout the school.

Click HERE to listen to Principal Mark Venzon discuss the effort on Niagara in the Morning.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board shared a video on social media Friday of the boxes falling and say that it has now reached almost 6 million people on Facebook.

For context the school board says their highest reaching videos typically involve weather cancellations and those may reach up to 150,000.

Click HERE to listen to Office Manager Jennifer Dube talk about what the donation means to Pelham Cares.