Foo Fighters coming to Hamilton
If you're hoping to see the Foo Fighters 25th anniversary tour, you won't have to travel far.
The band has announced they are revisiting stops from their 1995 tour, which means they will be coming to Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre on May 20th.
They've only got one other stop in Canada during the tour; they'll play Osheaga in Montreal on July 31st.
Ticket pre-sale has already started for the fan club, but general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m.
-
5PM FEB 19TH
The Late Round Table
JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)
HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)
-
4PM FEB 19TH
A Sliver of Hope
Niagara Health best practices
What do you do with this guy?
-
3PM FEB 19TH
Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions
Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files