Foo Fighters coming to Hamilton

If you're hoping to see the Foo Fighters 25th anniversary tour, you won't have to travel far.

The band has announced they are revisiting stops from their 1995 tour, which means they will be coming to Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre on May 20th.

They've only got one other stop in Canada during the tour; they'll play Osheaga in Montreal on July 31st.

Ticket pre-sale has already started for the fan club, but general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m.