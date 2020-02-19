iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Foo Fighters coming to Hamilton

CKTB- NEWS - Concert crowd

If you're hoping to see the Foo Fighters 25th anniversary tour, you won't have to travel far.

The band has announced they are revisiting stops from their 1995 tour, which means they will be coming to Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre on May 20th.

They've only got one other stop in Canada during the tour; they'll play Osheaga in Montreal on July 31st.

Ticket pre-sale has already started for the fan club, but general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 19TH

    The Late Round Table

    JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)

    HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 19TH

    A Sliver of Hope 

    Niagara Health best practices

    What do you do with this guy?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 19TH

    Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions

    Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files