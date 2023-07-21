Food delivery driver likely lured by suspects before deadly carjacking

Peel Regional Police say they believe multiple suspects lured a food delivery driver with a pizza order before a deadly carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.



Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old international student who lived in Brampton, was delivering food in Mississauga on July 9 when he was violently assaulted during the carjacking.



Nath was taken to hospital and died from his injuries five days later.



Police say they have identified a suspect vehicle, described as a 2012 to 2017 white Hyundai Accent sedan with a distinctive flashing blue light at the top of the windshield.



Police say they found Nath's stolen vehicle abandoned near the site of the carjacking and several pieces of evidence were taken from it, including a suspect's fingerprint.



Police are looking for at least two male suspects, one with a muscular build who wore dark clothing at the time, and are asking anyone with information to contact Peel homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers.