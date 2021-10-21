Food donations needed across Niagara, as CKTB's Great Holiday Food Drive goes region-wide this year

"It's frightening how low our stock is."

That's the word from CEO of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, Betty Lou Souter.

Souter joined CKTB's Tom McConnell says she was in the warehouse today, and is shocked at how low their stock has dwindled down to.

"It's the staples that we are missing now, like the canned vegetables, pastas and meat. We are grateful we have a lot of produce, but that's also coming to an end with the growing season ending."

The food bank usually has a bit of an influx of canned donations after the Grape and Wine parade's collection.

This year's Great Holiday Food Drive, hosted by 610 CKTB, 105.7 MOVE FM, and 97.7 HTZ FM, is weeks away, with the largest fundraiser of the year for Community Care taking place Friday December 10th, 2021.

New this year, the Great Holiday Food Drive is expanding to assist more Niagara residents in need by collecting donations for all accredited food banks in Niagara, not just St. Catharines and Thorold.

Souter says she is excited to expand the event to all residents in need, saying 'we are stronger together.'