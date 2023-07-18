Food drive in Niagara-on-the-Lake this Saturday helps introduce new Newark location

A food drive is being held in Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend to stock the shelves at the local food bank and introduce a new location.

Newark Neighbours has moved from its John Street location to a new, bigger site in Virgil at 1534 Niagara Stone Road.

Chair of the Board and Food Bank Manager, Cindy Grant says the agency is supporting 180 people, and just over 90 families in the community.

You can drop off food or financial donations at the Niagara Stone Road location this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here is a list of most needed items:

Canned salmon Applesauce or Canned Fruit

Canned chili or spaghetti or ravioli Bottled Juices – any flavour

Canned beef stew Snack Crackers – any kind or flavour

Chunky Soups – any kind or flavour Soda (Soup) Crackers

Habitant Soups Cookies – any kind

Canned Ham, Corned Beef or Spam Cereal and Oatmeal – any kind

Canned Tuna Canned Corn, Peas, Green Beans, other vegetable

Canned Beans (kidney, chickpeas, lentils) Stuffing Mix

Flakes of Ham, Chicken or Turkey Cranberry Sauce

Pasta Rice

Canned Tomatoes Tomato Sauce

Pudding cups – any flavour Granola Bars / Cookies

Canned Potatoes / Instant Mashed Potatoes Shelf stable milk (e.g. condensed, powdered, rice, etc.)

Sidekicks and Ramen soup packets Jams – any flavour

Peanut Butter Kraft Dinner

Coffee (instant, regular or decaf) / Tea Paper Towels / Toilet Paper

Condiments - salad dressings, mayonnaise, sauces (e.g. HP Sauce, soya sauce, Worcestershire sauce etc.), dried spices, salt & pepper

Household items e.g. dish soap, laundry detergent, cleaning products

Toiletries e.g. toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, hand and body lotion, mouthwash, feminine products