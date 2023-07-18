Food drive in Niagara-on-the-Lake this Saturday helps introduce new Newark location
A food drive is being held in Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend to stock the shelves at the local food bank and introduce a new location.
Newark Neighbours has moved from its John Street location to a new, bigger site in Virgil at 1534 Niagara Stone Road.
Chair of the Board and Food Bank Manager, Cindy Grant says the agency is supporting 180 people, and just over 90 families in the community.
You can drop off food or financial donations at the Niagara Stone Road location this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here is a list of most needed items:
Canned salmon Applesauce or Canned Fruit
Canned chili or spaghetti or ravioli Bottled Juices – any flavour
Canned beef stew Snack Crackers – any kind or flavour
Chunky Soups – any kind or flavour Soda (Soup) Crackers
Habitant Soups Cookies – any kind
Canned Ham, Corned Beef or Spam Cereal and Oatmeal – any kind
Canned Tuna Canned Corn, Peas, Green Beans, other vegetable
Canned Beans (kidney, chickpeas, lentils) Stuffing Mix
Flakes of Ham, Chicken or Turkey Cranberry Sauce
Pasta Rice
Canned Tomatoes Tomato Sauce
Pudding cups – any flavour Granola Bars / Cookies
Canned Potatoes / Instant Mashed Potatoes Shelf stable milk (e.g. condensed, powdered, rice, etc.)
Sidekicks and Ramen soup packets Jams – any flavour
Peanut Butter Kraft Dinner
Coffee (instant, regular or decaf) / Tea Paper Towels / Toilet Paper
Condiments - salad dressings, mayonnaise, sauces (e.g. HP Sauce, soya sauce, Worcestershire sauce etc.), dried spices, salt & pepper
Household items e.g. dish soap, laundry detergent, cleaning products
Toiletries e.g. toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, hand and body lotion, mouthwash, feminine products