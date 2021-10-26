Food for Fines returning to St. Catharines Library
The Food For Fines program is returning to the St. Catharines Library.
Starting in November, library patrons are encouraged to bring commercially packaged, undamaged boxed or canned non-perishable food to a service desk at any library location.
Up to $50 in fines can be waived per library account during the campaign.
One donated item can equal up to $5 in fines forgiven.
The food donation only applies to existing fines and credit will not be offered.
All of the collected food will be donated to Community Care.
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex DigenisAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex Digenis
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCT 26 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is Antimicrobial Stewardship? What are the advancements in covid treatments? Are the tools to end the pandemic are at our disposal? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
NOTL Ghost Tours with David GreenTim talks to comedian and performer David Green about Niagara On The Lake's haunted history