Food for Fines returning to St. Catharines Library

The Food For Fines program is returning to the St. Catharines Library.

Starting in November, library patrons are encouraged to bring commercially packaged, undamaged boxed or canned non-perishable food to a service desk at any library location.

Up to $50 in fines can be waived per library account during the campaign.

One donated item can equal up to $5 in fines forgiven.

The food donation only applies to existing fines and credit will not be offered.

All of the collected food will be donated to Community Care.