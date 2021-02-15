Food giveaway in Welland today

Another food giveaway is happening in Welland today.

The Open Arms Mission will be hosting today's event at WellSpring Community Church thanks to an anonymous donor.

It will be set up as a drive-thru event, but walk up options will also be available at the church at 370 South Pelham Road.

All residents are welcome to stop by and pick up some free groceries starting at 1:30 p.m.

Everyone is asked to wear a face covering and follow physical distancing rules.