Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says the food industry is making adjustments to maintain supplies of poultry and eggs in the face of a large outbreak of avian flu in Canada and around the world.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says this has been an unprecedented year globally for avian flu, or bird flu as it's also known.



Outbreaks of the highly pathogenetic strain H5N1 have been detected in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Alberta since late 2021.



So far about 260,000 birds have been euthanized or killed by the virus in Canada.



Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says there are lots of factors driving up the cost of food so it's difficult to find a direct link between high costs for eggs and poultry and the virus, but the agency is watching closely.



No human cases have been detected in Canada, and avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.