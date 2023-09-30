Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say

A new study says First Nations, Metis and Inuit kids suffer disproportionately from food insecurity to the point that it's an urgent public health crisis.



Lead author and pediatrics specialist Dr. Anna Banerji says in some Indigenous communities, there are children who don't have food for entire days.



In other cases, children and youth don't have access to costly nutritious food, so their diets consist of less-expensive, carbohydrate-heavy options.



The study says colonization is a driving factor because it disrupted Indigenous sources of healthy food such as traditional hunting, fishing and gathering.



In addition, intergenerational trauma from residential schools fuels underemployment and poverty that makes it hard to afford nutritious food.



The study says solutions include re-establishing traditional foods and community gardens, as well as government funding of school-based food programs.