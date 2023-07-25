Food insecurity leads to higher number of doctor visits

A new study says children and adolescents from food-insecure homes in Ontario made 55 per cent more visits to doctors for mental health issues compared to those who had enough to eat.



The research is based on more than 32-thousand youth and found that 16 per cent of them were living with food insecurity due to their families' finances.



Lead author Kelly Anderson, an associate professor at Western University, says while the data are from 2005 to 2014, they are the latest to link Statistics Canada survey results about food insecurity with provincial health records.



They show use of specific services such as visits to an emergency room or hospitalization for psychiatric issues.



The study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal also found that children and adolescents in food-insecure homes had a 74 per cent higher prevalence of hospitalization for a mental or substance use disorder.



Doctor Lynn McIntyre, professor emerita of community health sciences at the University of Calgary, says a basic income program would best support families across Canada.