Food truck and vending cart owners can apply to operate at St. Catharines parks and facilities

Food truck, and vending cart operators can now apply to operate at St. Catharines' parks and facilities.

Council approved a new policy last night allowing food trucks and mobile vending carts to establish seasonal business operations on city property.

“This new initiative allows us to support businesses who have experienced incredible hardship over the past two years while also enhancing the experience of residents at our parks and facilities,” said Manager of Business Planning and Strategic Services Eric Lamothe. “It’s an excellent opportunity for businesses to connect with new customers and for residents to explore new tastes and activities as they get back out and about to enjoy amenities throughout the city.”

Successful applicants will need to obtain their Hawkers and Peddlers Licence, a food truck and mobile vending cart park permit and pay an environmental fee.

Interested businesses can fill out an application anytime between June 28 and July 18 at stcatharines.ca/VendorPermit.

The operating season is expected to run until Sept. 30.