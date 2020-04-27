Foodora to shut down in Canada on May 11
Foodora has announced they will be ceasing operations in Canada on May 11.
The food delivery app says they have not been able to reach a level of profitability in Canada to be sustainable.
They say the decision was made in part because they were competing against strong rivals and operating in the highly saturated market of online food delivery.
Back in February, the Ontario Labour Relations Board ruled that Foodora couriers more closely resembled employees, rather than independent contractors, and therefore could unionize.
It was considered to be a major step for gig workers.
Foodora operated in 10 Canadian cities over the last five years.
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole
-
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 'New, creative ways' of running jury trials required due to COVID-19. Superior Court orders Niagara police officer’s criminal charges reinstated. Drunk driver Marco Muzzo has second chance at parole today.