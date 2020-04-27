Foodora to shut down in Canada on May 11

Foodora has announced they will be ceasing operations in Canada on May 11.

The food delivery app says they have not been able to reach a level of profitability in Canada to be sustainable.

They say the decision was made in part because they were competing against strong rivals and operating in the highly saturated market of online food delivery.

Back in February, the Ontario Labour Relations Board ruled that Foodora couriers more closely resembled employees, rather than independent contractors, and therefore could unionize.

It was considered to be a major step for gig workers.

Foodora operated in 10 Canadian cities over the last five years.