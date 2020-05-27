For $49 fly middle seat free on Flair
Canadian discount airline, Flair, announcing a new option for travelers.
Flair says beginning today for just $49, passengers booking seats in rows 2-6 will be able to take advantage of a "middle seat free experience."
The airline says the option comes in addition to their industry leading cleaning protocols that include disinfecting the aircraft at each stop using a state-of-the-art sanitizing product that lasts up to 10 days on a hard surface.
In a release Flair officials say as the carrier continues to evolve, the dedication to our passengers remains unchanged; your comfort, your choice.
