For a 2nd day Niagara reports 22 new COVID cases, 12 are in hospital

For a second straight day Niagara is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases.

No additional deaths have been reported.

68.1% of residents have had two doses of a vaccine.

12 residents are being treated in hospital, four are in the ICU.

All but one of the hospitalized are unvaccinated.

