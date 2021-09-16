For a 2nd day Niagara reports 22 new COVID cases, 12 are in hospital
For a second straight day Niagara is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases.
No additional deaths have been reported.
68.1% of residents have had two doses of a vaccine.
12 residents are being treated in hospital, four are in the ICU.
All but one of the hospitalized are unvaccinated.
