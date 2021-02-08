For a second day in a row, Niagara is reporting around 20 new cases of COVID

28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

Three additional deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 347.

Our number of active cases has fallen drastically to 645.

Three new outbreaks were declared today, with 43 on the go.

6200 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and 32 people are being treated in hospital.

23 new cases were reported in Niagara Sunday.