For a second day in a row Niagara is reporting over 100 new COVID cases
114 new cases were announced today in the region, following 133 cases reported yesterday.
There are now 881 active cases across the region.
Over 450 variant cases have been detected.
96,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
15 people are being treated in hospital in the region.
