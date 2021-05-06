For the 2nd time this week Niagara reports under 100 new COVID cases

For the second time this week, Niagara is reporting under 100 new COVID cases.

74 new infections have been reported today.

No new deaths were announced.

The number of people being treated in hospital has fallen to 57, with 22 in the ICU.

The number of active cases has also fallen under 2000 cases, to 1986.

193,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.