For the first time ever Canadians asked to stay home this Remembrance Day
For the first time ever, people are being asked not to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in person.
With Wednesday fast approaching, The Royal Canadian Legion is reminding Canadians that the best way to pay tribute to our fallen this year, is at home.
610 CKTB will bring you live coverage of the ceremony from the St. Catharines Cenotaph and Canada’s major broadcasters will air events so would-be spectators can pay their respects from home.
The Legion will also broadcast the ceremony via Facebook Live.
“It is disappointing to discourage people from attending ceremonies this year,” says Danny Martin, Ceremony Director. “However, beyond watching national and local broadcasts, thankfulness is also reflected by wearing a Poppy, a profound gesture. And wherever they may be, Canadians can take two minutes of silence at 11 am on the 11th.”
-
Brock University Receives GrantMatt Holmes is joined by Associate Professor of Health Sciences at Brock University, Adam Macneil to discuss what exactly they will be using this grant for and a timeline for when they will receive the money.
-
Summer in NovemberMatt Holmes is joined by Meteorologist, Doug Gillham to chat about the possible record temperatures in the region and what we can expect when the temperatures finally come back to normal later in November.
-
St. Catharines Remembrance Day PlansMatt Holmes is joined by Graham Noseworthy, who is the president of the Legion, Branch 24 to discuss what the Remembrance Day Ceremony will look like on Wednesday as well as how residents can watch or listen to the event.