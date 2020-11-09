For the first time ever Canadians asked to stay home this Remembrance Day

For the first time ever, people are being asked not to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in person.

With Wednesday fast approaching, The Royal Canadian Legion is reminding Canadians that the best way to pay tribute to our fallen this year, is at home.

610 CKTB will bring you live coverage of the ceremony from the St. Catharines Cenotaph and Canada’s major broadcasters will air events so would-be spectators can pay their respects from home.

The Legion will also broadcast the ceremony via Facebook Live.