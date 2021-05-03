For the first time in a month Niagara reports under 100 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time since April 6th, Niagara has reported under 100 new COVID-19 cases.

96 new infections were reported today, along with one new death.

The death toll now sits at 395.

There are 3200 active cases across the region.

186,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region so far.

The number of people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus has fallen to 70, with 21 in the ICU.