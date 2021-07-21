For the first time in months there are no COVID patients being cared for in the ICU in Niagara

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara today.

Today's numbers, which are usually released at noon, were delayed after Public Health experienced a glitch with the system.

The number of active cases has fallen to 44.

592,000 doses of a COVID have been administered, with 54% of residents with two doses.

For the first time in months, not one patient is being cared for in the ICU.

Four people are being treated in hospital.

Niagara Health has cared for over 900 people with the virus since the pandemic started.