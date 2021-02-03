For the first time in weeks Niagara's number of active cases dips below 1000
Eight COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Niagara today, along with 53 new cases.
For the first time in weeks, our active number of cases is below 1000.
There are 963 active cases, and 41 people are being treated in hospital.
Deal To Make Covid-19 Vaccine In MontrealPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer. Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada. Tim talks to St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
Ontario Launches Digital ID ConsultationsGovernment of Ontario want your opinion on digital ID (digital identity) – a new, electronic government-issued ID that lets people and businesses prove who they are online. You can also use digital ID in person through a secure digital wallet on your mobile device. The surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. February 26, 2021. https://www.ontario.ca/page/help-us-shape-ontarios-digital-future Tim talks to Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa.