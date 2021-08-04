For the first time since Sept. 2020 there are no COVID patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals

For the first time in almost a year, Niagara Health is not treating any COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Officials say the milestone was reached today, and reflects the impact vaccination against the virus is having on limiting the transmission of the virus in our community.

Over the last three days, only three new COVID cases have been detected in the region.

“This is the result of the efforts and dedication of the entire Niagara Health team,” says Linda Boich, Executive Vice President, Quality, and Mental Health and Addictions, Executive Lead, Integrated Care and Executive Lead, Niagara COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force.

“We are grateful to them for their professionalism and commitment to our patients and their families, which are making a positive difference during a difficult time. We’re also thankful to our partners and our community for their support and efforts throughout the pandemic.”

“We are getting closer to putting the pandemic behind us as more people get vaccinated,” says Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is critical to preventing a fourth wave and ending this pandemic. We encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated with a first and/or second dose to do so.”

The Seymour-Hannah vaccination clinic in St. Catharines is open for walk-ins and for booked appointments.

The clinic, known for its colourful post-it notes, will be closing in mid-August, and moved to the hospital.