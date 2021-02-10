For the second day, fewer than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The latest update includes 41 deaths linked to the virus, compared to the 17 confirmed yesterday.

The number of Ontarians in hospital due to COVID-19 has increased by 39 to sit at 948.

Of that number, 313 are in ICU and 226 are on ventilators.

This is the second day in a row fewer than 1,100 cases have been reported after yesterday's 1,022.

