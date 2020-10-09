For the third day in a row, Niagara has nine new cases of COVID-19
For the third day in a row, Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19.
Niagara currently has 111 active cases of the virus, with 10 active outbreaks.
To date, Niagara has had 1174 COVID-19 cases, with 998 resolved, and 65 deaths.
Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara Falls, with three health care facility outbreaks in that city.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
Today, the province confirmed 939 new cases of the province, the highest number in a single day so far.
