Force Security joins list of living wage employers in Niagara

Another business in St. Catharines will be paying employees a living wage.

Niagara Falls business Force Security has been named a certified living wage employer by the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network.

Force Security employs seven full time and one part time worker.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set the local Certified Living Wage at $18.90 per hour.

The living wage is defined as the amount workers need to earn to be able to live in an area and still participate in the community.

