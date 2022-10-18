Ford accused of 'hiding' during Freedom Convoy protest

The public inquiry into the use of the federal Emergencies Act to end the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa has heard that Premier Doug Ford was accused of shirking his duty to help disperse the three-week occupation.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified today that police and government officials did not respond quickly enough to end the protests.

A transcript of a phone call with the prime minister on February 8th showed Watson expressed frustration that the Ford government wasn't participating in meetings and Justin Trudeau replied that the premier was ``hiding from his responsibility'' for political reasons.

The mayor also accused then-provincial solicitor general Sylvia Jones of being ``disingenuous'' about the number of provincial police officers who were responding.