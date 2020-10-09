Ford addresses new restrictions and rise in COVID-19 cases

A grave Premier Doug Ford addressed Ontario residents, warning of the impacts of COVID-19 if the spread of the virus is not slowed.

He says we must do everything we can to prevent lockdowns, and warned, "...we cannot go back to Stage One."

He says by making difficult decisions now, we can flatten the curve.

This comes as new restrictions will come into effect in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel on Saturday.

Ford described making that decision as 'heartbreaking' and said he has lost sleep over it.

He says the government has accepted all recommendations made by provincial public health officials.

$300 million will be available for businesses who will struggle due to the new measures.

More details about how to apply for the funding will come out soon.

He urged people to continue supporting small restaurants by ordering takeout.

"I truly believe, as we have since the beginning, that the people of Ontario will be there to support you," he said when asked about the future of those restaurants.

"It's not too late, we can still get our hands around this."