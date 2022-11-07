Ford and Lecce scheduled to talk to media at 9 a.m. about CUPE strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be holding a news conference this morning, one hour prior to CUPE's.

The Premier and Lecce will hold a media availability on 'CUPE’s disruption to classrooms' at 9 a.m.

CUPE has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. with a day-long protest scheduled at Queen's Park.

The union's national president will be joined by national and provincial labour leaders to discuss the pushback to Bill 28.

The strike has closed numerous schools, with many switching over to online learning.

CKTB will bring you details on both news conferences.