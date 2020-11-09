Ford announces $500,000 for Helmets to Hardhats' program which helps military members find work

Ontario Premier Doug Ford focused on military members and their ability to find a second career after serving Canada during today's COVID-19 media briefing.

Ford announced $511,100 for the 'Helmets to Hardhats' program to help 180 military veterans and reservists find work in the construction industry.

Details were provided today by Premier Doug Ford, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, at Interior Finishing Systems Training Centre in Woodbridge.

"During Remembrance Week, we pause to salute the men and women in uniform who left their families to defend our country and protect the values we hold dear," said Premier Ford. "Today, many veterans are struggling as they leave active service and transition back into civilian life. Now is the time to help them train for new well-paying and rewarding second careers and give them a chance to contribute to Ontario's economic recovery."

Pathways to Post-Military Employment will offer job matching with employers in the construction sector, provide formal skills evaluations and support on-the-job training.

The program will provide opportunities for veterans and reservists in several fields, including skilled trades, management, administration, planning, scheduling, logistics, security, engineering, and accounting.