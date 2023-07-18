Ford announces a change to the weekend closures of the Niagara bound QEW over Burlington Skyway

Premier Doug Ford says he's not a fan of a busy bridge heading into Niagara closing on the summer weekends, but they don't have much of a choice.

Ford, who was in Niagara today, was asked why the Burlington Skyway Bridge's Fort Erie bound lanes were being closed for construction during the busy tourism season.

Ford says he received a call from concerned Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati last week, and he decided to call the MTO to shift the closure from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings in July and August.

"Folks this is what happens when you have aging infrastructure. There's no good time, but the best time is in the middle of the night. I know how important tourism is."

Originally the closure, which is needed to repair the bridge, took place starting at 8 p.m.

There are two more closure dates for this month including July 22nd, a Saturday, and July 28th from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. weather permitting. August closures are listed below.

Here are the details:

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has revised their schedule. Times have changed and another date in August has been added.

Saturday, July 22

8:30 p.m. - one lane closed

10 p.m. - full closure

Sunday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. - all lanes reopen

Friday, July 28*

8:30 p.m. - one lane closed

10 p.m. - full closure

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. - all lanes reopen

*rain date - Saturday, July 29

Friday, Aug. 11*

8:30 p.m. - one lane closed

10 p.m. - full closure

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. - all lanes reopen

*rain date - Saturday, Aug. 12

Friday, Aug. 18*

8:30 p.m. - one lane closed

10 p.m. - full closure

Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. - all lanes reopen

*rain date - Saturday, Aug. 19

On ramps closed

At these times, the QEW Niagara bound on ramps at:

Northshore Boulevard,

Plains Road and

Fairview Street

will also be closed. Signs have been placed at these ramps with the dates and times when they will be closed.

Ford was in Niagara today making an announcement in Lincoln and taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls.