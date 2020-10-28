Ford announces COVID-19 Resilience infrastructure stream to upgrade LTC homes and schools

The Ontario government announcing a new COVID program to help upgrade long-term care homes, schools and other buildings.

Up to $1.05 billion in combined federal-provincial funding will be available through the new COVID-19 Resilience infrastructure stream.

Eligible projects must begin by September 30, 2021 and be completed by December 31, 2021.

Additional details about the COVID-19 Resilience stream and intake opening dates will be available in the days and weeks ahead.





