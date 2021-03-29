Ford announces support for tourism sector, including grants of $10,000 - 20,000 for small biz
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Niagara Falls today talking about what the 2021 Budget has in store for the tourism sector.
Ford says the government is providing an estimated $100 million for a new one-time Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Support Grant and $100 million for a new one-time recovery program.
Details were provided today by Premier Doug Ford, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board.
The grant will provide an estimated $100 million in one-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 to eligible small businesses including hotels, motels, travel agencies, amusement and water parks, hunting and fishing camps, and recreational and vacation camps including children's overnight summer camps.
Businesses must demonstrate they have experienced a minimum 20 per cent revenue decline and have less than 100 employees to qualify.
Any small businesses that received the Ontario Small Business Support Grant will not be eligible for this new grant.
The Ontario Tourism Recovery Program will launch later this year and is meant to support businesses as they innovate, adapt and create new tourism offerings and experiences to attract visitors from around the world when it is safe to do so.
Examples of eligible businesses could include resorts, tour boat operators, amusement and water parks, northern lodges and other tourist attractions.
