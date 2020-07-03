Ford apologizes to migrant workers for saying they were hiding from testing
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has apologized for criticizing migrant workers during his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, when he said they were hiding from efforts to retest them for novel coronavirus.
He says his comments were based on misinformation but declined to say how he received the erroneous report.
He says a team from the province's emergency management agency has been deployed to Windsor-Essex to help address the outbreak.
Ford says Emergency Management Ontario will help co-ordinate care and housing for the 191 workers on one farm who tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Ford says the agency is also working with the Canadian Red Cross, farmers and local health officials as they respond to the outbreak.
