Ford appeals for people with symptoms in COVID-19 hot spots to get tested

Premier Doug Ford is encouraging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who lives in a virus hot spot to get tested.

Ford says the province has set up additional testing units in those regions but some people seem to be holding back from getting an assessment.

His comments come as the province reports that it conducted 24,049 tests in the last day, with nearly the same amount being processed.

Ford says the province now has the capacity to process up to 50,000 tests per day and has eliminated its testing backlog.

He says the government would like to see more people getting tested in regions where the virus has been surging.

The province changed its testing guidelines last month, making COVID-19 tests only available to symptomatic people by appointment at its assessment centres.

