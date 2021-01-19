Ford appeals to U.S. president-elect Biden for help securing more COVID-19 vaccines

Premier Doug Ford appealed to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden today for help securing more COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario.

Ford expressed frustration about a delivery slow down of the Pfizer-Biotech shot that will see Ontario receive no doses next week and thousands less over the next month.

Ford appealed to Biden to share a million doses of the Pfizer shot, which is manufactured in Michigan.

He also expressed frustration with Pfizer executives about the delays and urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ramp up pressure on the company to deliver more of the shots to Canada.

Ontario says its weekly deliveries of the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine will be cut by as much as 80 per cent over the next month.

The federal government says shipments are expected to get back to normal levels in late February and early March.