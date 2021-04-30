Ford asks to suspend arrival of international students, Trudeau says

The prime minister says Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked Ottawa to suspend the arrival of international students in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau says Ontario is the only province to make this request.

Trudeau says he's not considering barring international students from entering Canada at this point, but he's willing to work ``more narrowly'' with Ontario.

Ford has repeatedly blamed the COVID-19 pandemic's third wave on ``porous borders.''

The premier has also called on the federal government to institute hotel quarantines at land borders.

Trudeau says there are already tight controls at land borders, including tests before and after crossing and mandatory two-week quarantines.

