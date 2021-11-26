Ford calls on Feds to immediately ban flights and passengers from countries with new COVID variant

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for immediate action following the discovery of a new, possible vaccine-resistant COVID variant.

Ford says he was briefed by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, about the new variant that’s been found in several countries in Africa that early reports suggest could be vaccine resistant.

He has contacted the federal government to his 'extreme concern' about the risks it poses and the need for immediate action today, including banning flights and passengers from countries of concern.

"We cannot repeat the same mistakes that allowed the Alpha and Delta variants to enter our country. Our best defence right now is stopping this variant at the border."

Ford says until it's clear vaccines are effective against the new variant, he is calling on the Government of Canada to follow other governments by immediately banning all flights and passengers from the countries.

"Anyone arriving before the ban is implemented should be tested and quarantined, including the many passengers arriving today. Out of an abundance of caution, we must also reintroduce point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving to Canada, regardless of where they’re coming from."

Ontario has reported 927 new COVID-19 cases today, marking the highest daily case count since early September.

The World Health Organization is hosting a special meeting on a worrying new variant of COVID-19.

Since June 2021 there have been approximately 9,000 travellers that have arrived in Canada from South Africa.