Ford comments on decision to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncturists
Premier Doug Ford says the province is deregulating traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncturists due to language barriers.
He says the current system prevents people who speak only Mandarin or Cantonese from writing the exams needed to get regulated.
Practitioners say they were shocked by the proposal because they had not been calling for it, nor were they consulted.
But Ford says he heard ``broadly'' from the Chinese community that the system needs to change.