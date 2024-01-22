Ford comments on ServiceOntario locations moving to Staples and Walmart

Premier Doug Ford says the decision to close 11 ServiceOntario locations, including one in Niagara, and convert them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart comes down to convenience.

The Ford government announced the move this month, saying Ontario will also be paying to retrofit the U.S.-owned stores that will host the kiosks.

The move means the ServiceOntario location in Welland on Niagara St. will be relocated to the Staples in the Seaway Mall.

Today, Ford reiterated the previous response from the deputy premier that the change will save taxpayers $1M per year.

Ford says the kiosks will be open until 10 p.m., making them more convenient for people who can't make it to an outlet between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(with files from the Canadian Press)