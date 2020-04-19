Ford commits 20 million to vaccine research

Premier Doug Ford announced 20-million dollars in funding yesterday for researchers looking for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ford said there's no reason a vaccine can't be found in the province, as he touted Ontario's history of medical achievements, which include discovering insulin.

He also said life won't be able to return to normal until a vaccine is found.

Ford added that any winding down of physical distancing regulations will have to be done in a calculated and methodical way.