Ford commits 20 million to vaccine research
Premier Doug Ford announced 20-million dollars in funding yesterday for researchers looking for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ford said there's no reason a vaccine can't be found in the province, as he touted Ontario's history of medical achievements, which include discovering insulin.
He also said life won't be able to return to normal until a vaccine is found.
Ford added that any winding down of physical distancing regulations will have to be done in a calculated and methodical way.
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
-
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.