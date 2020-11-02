Ford considering easing restrictions in hot spots

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton.

On Friday, Ford said he has asked his public experts to create a plan that would ease restrictions and allow businesses to start reopening in the four COVID-19 hotspots.

He did not say which day this week a decision on reopening would be made.

Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region are currently in a modified Stage 2, which forces indoor dining, movie theatres and gyms to close.

The 28-day period for the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Restrictions end in York Region a week later.

It's expected Ford will announce changes to long term care standards today that will take effect four years from now.

