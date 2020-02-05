Ford continues to hemorrhage money
Pressure is mounting on the Ford Motor Company to turn things around as it falls further and futher behind.
The iconic car maker lost $1.7 billion in its latest quarter and is warning more weakness lies ahead as it struggles to revamp its signature models and increase production of the F-150 pickup and the Explorer SUV.
Right now, electric car manufacturer Tesla is worth an estimated $160 billion with shares in the $2,000 range, while Ford's worth is a quarter of that at $36 billion
The only fully electric vehicle Ford has in production right now is the Mustang Mach-E which won't be ready until next year.
Experts say it's proof Detroit is currently losing the fight to Silicon Valley.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars