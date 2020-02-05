Ford continues to hemorrhage money

Pressure is mounting on the Ford Motor Company to turn things around as it falls further and futher behind.

The iconic car maker lost $1.7 billion in its latest quarter and is warning more weakness lies ahead as it struggles to revamp its signature models and increase production of the F-150 pickup and the Explorer SUV.

Right now, electric car manufacturer Tesla is worth an estimated $160 billion with shares in the $2,000 range, while Ford's worth is a quarter of that at $36 billion

The only fully electric vehicle Ford has in production right now is the Mustang Mach-E which won't be ready until next year.

Experts say it's proof Detroit is currently losing the fight to Silicon Valley.