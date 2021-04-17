Ford decides to open outdoor playgrounds in Ontario
Ontario's outdoor playgrounds are open.
Premier Doug Ford backtracked on his announcement yesterday to close playgrounds.
24hrs after making the announcement, Ford tweeted this afternoon that playgrounds are allowed to reopen, but other outdoor gatherings are not allowed.
"Ontario’s enhanced restrictions were always intended to stop large gatherings where spread can happen. Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely. Parents keep your distance & wear masks if you can’t." Doug Ford