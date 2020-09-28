Ford 'deeply concerned' as Ontario sees spike in cases, announces $52M to hire healthcare workers

Deeply concerning.

That's how Ontario Premier Doug Ford describes the jump in COVID-19 cases today.

Ford says 'we are now in the second wave of COVID-19, and it's up to residents if we see a wave or a tsunami.'

He did say this wave will be worse, but he's hoping the lessons we have learned about the virus will help us better combat the influx of cases.

Ford encourages everyone to follow health advice by limiting social gatherings, washing hands, wearing a mask and keeping a distance from others.

He announced $52M to hire 3700 more healthcare workers including 800 nurses.

Ford is also offering new healthcare recruits a $5000 bonus for a 6 month commitment of work.