Ford defending Ontario's COVID-19 testing approach

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his government's approach to COVID-19 testing as calls grow for expanded access to rapid tests.

Some Ontario workplaces offer rapid tests for their employees, and children in publicly funded schools are being sent home for the December break with a kit of five rapid tests each.

But for the most part, the tests that offer results within around 15 minutes are not freely available to people who simply want to rule out an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection before a holiday gathering, for example.

When asked today why rapid tests aren't free for everyone in the province, Ford pointed to the 33 million rapid tests already distributed by his government and referenced other testing initiatives like the five rapid tests being given to students.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath raised concerns in the legislature today about stark new projections on COVID-19 from the science advisory table, and questioned why the government isn't offering free rapid tests.

Health Minister Christine Elliott responded that the tests are being handed out at some schools, workplaces, hospitals and congregant care settings.

But Horwath said those comments -- quote -- ``miss the point'' and that offering free asymptomatic tests would allow more people to make holiday plans safely.

