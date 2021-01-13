Ford defends COVID-19 stay-at-home order and latest restrictions, asks for compliance

Ontario's premier is defending his government's new stay-at-home order against criticism that the latest measure to fight COVID-19 is not clear.

Doug Ford stressed that the measure means people should ``use their best judgment'' to determine if they need to leave their home as virus rates surge.

Under the order that takes effect Thursday, Ontario residents will be required to stay at home except for essential activities such as accessing health care, shopping for groceries, or outdoor exercise.

The government has also restricted hours of operation for non-essential retailers currently offering delivery and curbside pick up to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., and a five-person cap on outdoor social gatherings.

Critics have said the definition of what constitutes an essential trip is unclear and the grounds for enforcement of the order have not yet been spelled out.

The province says it will be issuing guidelines tonight to spell out the parameters of the order for law enforcement agencies.

