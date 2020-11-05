Ford defends new tiered COVID-19 restrictions

The premier yesterday found himself on the hot seat defending his new tiered system of COVID 19 restrictions for Ontario municipalities.

Under the new system, hotspots like Peel and Ottawa will see indoor dining in restaurants resume and gyms reopen effective tomorrow.

On the advice of Mayor John Tory, Toronto will have to wait another week.

One epidemiologist who spoke to CP24 on Tuesday called the plan "hasty," saying there is no jurisdiction on earth that has taken on the disease by loosening measures or moving them around each couple of weeks, adding consistency is key.

But Ford fired back yesterday saying those that criticize the plan probably haven't read it.

Ford adding it's about early intervention noting " if there's smoke, you go in there and put the fire out."