Ford didn't see or approve list of lawyers getting King's counsel designation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he did not see or approve a list of lawyers his attorney general has given the honorary title of King's Counsel.

The government quietly issued a statement on the Friday afternoon before the Canada Day long weekend with Attorney General Doug Downey announcing he was reviving the designation.

The statement said the designation is given to lawyers ``who have demonstrated a commitment to the pursuit of legal excellence in service to the Crown, the public and their communities.''

As first reported by the Toronto Star, the list includes the members of Ford's cabinet who are lawyers, Tory staffers, prominent Conservatives, Ford family lawyer Gavin Tighe, and Downey himself, leading to accusations the designations are patronage.

Ford spoke about it today during a press conference at the premiers' meeting in Winnipeg, and said he didn't approve any list, but he has confidence in Downey.

Ford says he has many more important issues to handle than putting the initials K.C. behind some lawyers' names.