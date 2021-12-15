Ford expected to make announcement on booster doses at 3:30 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 booster doses today.

A government source says Ford plans to hold a news conference on the topic, which comes just days after people aged 50 and older became eligible for the third vaccine shots.

Calls have been growing for the province to expand booster access further to the protect against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The province's top doctor has said the variant will become dominant soon and all cases should be treated as Omicron going forward.

Dr. Kieran Moore said yesterday that he would make recommendations to Ford's government on provincewide policies that take the transmissible variant into account.

Local and provincial health officials have said the province is ramping up its capacity to quickly vaccinate people in greater numbers.