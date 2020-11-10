Ford focuses on cutting property taxes for small businesses during COVID briefing

The Ontario government is proposing to give municipalities the flexibility to cut property taxes for small businesses.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is also considering matching the reductions, which would provide small businesses with as much as $385 million in municipal and provincial property tax relief.

Ontario releasing an example saying for many employers, it will mean a reduction of 30 per cent.

Taken together, these property tax measures could mean a business like a bakery shop in Toronto could receive $5,000 in municipal tax relief and $4,000 in provincial property tax relief if the local government applies a 30 per cent discount with the proposed new small business property subclass.